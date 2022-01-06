Vitamin B12: Why is it good to consume it and what foods contain it?

Due to the health crisis experienced by COVID-19, people have spent greater amounts of time at home, so they have taken advantage of these opportunities in a positive way in order to improve their Lifestyle Y Health.

It is under this panorama, and with the intention of caring for nutritional health, that it is important have a diet and a diet rich in vitamin B12.

What is vitamin B12?

Vitamin B12 is a highly necessary nutrient in the diet of a person, and this helps us maintain the health of neurons and blood.

But that’s not all, because B12 is a vitamin that contributes to the formation of acid. deoxyribonucleic (DNA), the genetic material present in all cells, which is important to keep them in optimal condition, in addition to helping prevent megaloblastic anemia, a blood disorder that is reflected in fatigue and weakness.

What foods contain vitamin B12?

Vitamin B12 is found naturally in various foods that we can find easily, these are of animal origin and in some foods fortified with added vitamin B12.

It is worth noting that plant-based foods do not carry vitamin B12 unless they are fortified. To consume the recommended amounts of vitamin B12, you have to eat a variety of foods, some of the main ones are:

Fish, meat, poultry, eggs, milk and other products dairy products contain vitamin B12.

Clams e liver Beef are some of the best sources of vitamin B12.

Some cereals for him breakfast, nutritional yeasts and other food products fortified with added vitamin B12.

Here is a table that shows how much vitamin B12 is needed depending on the age of the person.

Vitamin B12 that each person needs. Photo: Special

