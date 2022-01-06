Vin Diesel celebrates the return of “Fast & Furious 9” with a message in Spanish: “Nobody returns like the movies”

Few films ask as much to be seen in a movie theater as those in the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga. The ninth installment aspires to become one of the cinematic events of the summer season.

July 2 will be when the blockbuster invites the massive return of the public to the rooms. And to celebrate, no one better than Vin Diesel, who has released a video inviting viewers to return to the cinema and does so in careful Spanish.

Undoubtedly, the actor is aware of the international repercussion of the franchise and has not hesitated to dare to speak in the language of Cervantes to invite the entire Spanish-speaking public -the second most spoken language in the world, it should be remembered- to enjoy both from ‘Fast & Furious 9’ and from the cinematic experience itself.

“For more than 100 years, there has been a place where we got together to entertain ourselves: the cinema. After being apart for so long, it is time to get back together, to laugh, to applaud,” Diesel begins to narrate, adding that the cast of ‘F9’ is more than ready to “make you enjoy” again to the public.

“Nobody returns like the movies. See you soon,” he continues in a clip loaded with spectacular and pyrotechnic action scenes from the new installment of the saga.

Quite a gesture from the great Dom Toretto, who shows his commitment to both the public and the exhibitors. There is no better way than to warm up your engines.

‘Fast & Furious’ is one of the most successful film sagas in the world, with more than 5,000 million dollars raised at the box office and that, precisely, in this 2021, it is an anniversary, since it is 20 years since the launch of the first delivery.

Along with Diesel, the Fast family returns, with the return of Michelle Rodríguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang; in addition to the return of Justin Lin as director. In addition, there will also be Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and the incorporation of John Cena as Dom’s long-lost brother and the fearsome villain of this ninth installment.