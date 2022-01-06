Valorant – Riot officially presents Neon: This is the electrical abilities of the new character

Neon will be incorporated very soon to the roster of characters of Valorant. The new agent was shown early due to a collaboration between Riot Games and Prime Gaming, and has finally been officially unveiled by the developer. A revelation that has taken place through a spectacular video with which the creators have not only wanted to show what it will look like, but also what will be some of the hallmarks of this heroine on the battlefield.

This is Neon, Valorant’s new agent

Throughout his presentation video we have been able to see a whole repertoire of skills that have not yet been detailed. Despite this circumstance, we do know that will more than meet expectations of being a true Jett competitor– It will have the ability to sprint, perform landslides and can even stun enemies or create a corridor of electricity that blocks vision on both sides so that it can run in a straight line. However, none of the skills shown have been as striking as the one that will allow him shoot a laser beam with your bare hands to annihilate rivals.

Until now, Riot Games has not gone into details regarding the new agent’s abilities. beyond what we can observe in the video. However, it won’t be long until the full information is revealed. New agents always arrive at the beginning of a new Act, and in the case of the one that will start with the next Episode 4 of Valorant, we know that it will be released next Wednesday, January 12, so there is hardly a week left to wait.

From the developer they seem to have applied the philosophy of “If you can not beat them, join them”. Jett’s competitive presence was too high and there was no nerf that could prevent teams from always using it. In this way that it seems a logical answer to give a little more variety to the game both in the elite ranks and in the ranked games of Valorant, where the South Korean agent was also a must-have choice.