Uriel Antuna confirmed that he was practically in Santos Laguna

Uriel Antuna was nothing to return to Santos Laguna, it is more assured that it was practically closed and with this the possibility that Eduardo Aguirre will come to Chivas as reinforcement.

In a YouTube video posted by his wife Penelope Garcia, the Sorcerer appears talking with his family about the chances he had at that time to continue his career, and finally he stayed in Blue Cross.

“It’s already it was almost closed with Santos“, He said.

Chivas Y Saints had an advanced negotiation so that the Sorcerer get dressed again in green-white and thus open the chance for the Mute to reinforce Chivas.

“It is a mess, because I don’t even know what fart, Manfredi He does not even know what to fart, he is also angry because we already had the offer”He added.

In this operation window, Antuna was in the crosshairs of several teams by not entering into plans for Chivas. Was able to go to America in an exchange for Sebastian Cordova, was close to Santos and his destination was in Cruz Azul, who got rid of Roberto Alvarado.

“America practically no longer”, He replied to his wife.

The Sorcerer, born in Gomez Palacio, Durango, was formed soccer speaking in Santos Laguna, where he was until 2017 when he went to Groningen from Holland.

“I can not tell you until 5 in the afternoon. Because until 5 o’clock I know what is going to happen ”, commented the now new player of the Machine.