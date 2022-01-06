Uber rival Lyft begins recruiting in Mexico

The well-known private transport platform, from the United States, Lyft, began with its process of recruitment in Mexico, which could be an indication that Uber’s main rival will start operating in the country.

Through LinkedIn, the American company has at least 24 positions open to fill in Mexico City and Guadalajara. We tell you what positions they are looking for, if you are interested, just enter this social network oriented to business use, business and employment, to find them.

Lyft is looking for software, data, operations infrastructure, and quality engineers, as well as hiring social media and customer service specialists. In addition to recruiters and human resources specialists.

It is known that in Mexico, at least a dozen people already work for this private transport platform, Lyft, according to the company’s profile that is published on LinkedIn. So they would be expanding their market.

The news of the recruitment became one of the most talked about topics, since apparently it would be about the preparation stage for this platform to officially enter the market in Mexico, to compete with Uber.

Platforms such as Uber Technologies, DiDi, Cabify and Beat are currently operating in Mexico. In addition to others sponsored by the Government for traditional taxi drivers, such as Mi Taxi, in Mexico City.

