Tom Holland revealed he came up with an idea to make a movie about a young James Bond

“I had a meeting, after or during ‘Spider-Man 2’ [‘Spider Man: Far From Home’], with Sony to come up with this idea for a young Bond movie that I came up with, “said Holland. “It was the James Bond origin story. It really didn’t make sense. It did not work. It was a child’s dream, and I don’t think the Bond estate [estuviera] particularly interested. “

Holland’s failed James Bond pitch wasn’t scrapped entirely. According to the actor, his interest in doing an origin story for a popular franchise character is part of what pushed Sony in the direction of adapting the hit video game series. “Uncharted”.

As Holland explained, “The idea of ​​a young Bond movie sparked this idea, in turn, that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an addition to the games. And that started a conversation.

Holland plays Nathan Drake alongside Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan in “Uncharted”, directed by Ruben fleischer. The film also stars Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas. With its release date of February 18 in the US, the film marks Sony’s first store of the new year and a reunion with Holland after the record-breaking box office success of “Spider Man: No Way Home”.

As for the Bond franchise, no one knows what will happen to 007 now that Craig has left the series. Predictions about who will replace Craig include Idris Elba, Henry Cavill and the favorite of “Bridgerton”, Regé-Jean Page.