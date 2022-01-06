Tom Cruise confesses a secret from his stunts

Tom Cruise, known for doing his own stunts in the Mission: Impossible saga, sometimes forgets that other mortals would not be happy in that situation.

Having tried a wide variety of genres, Tom Cruise has established himself as an action hero throughout his career. Although the spy series is Cruise’s only full-length action franchise, the actor has also starred in cruise thrillers. Jack reacher and has a Top Gun sequel on the way that will arrive in November of this year. Cruise has also starred in other action films including Valkyrie, Oblivion, Edge of Tomorrow, War of the Worlds and a reboot of The Mummy. The star in supernatural form is known for choosing to do her own stunts in these films, many of which revolve around putting her leads in very dangerous settings. On most sets, trained professionals often step in to perform the most physically dangerous stunts that actors cannot reasonably be expected to perform.

Tom Cruise explained it in The Graham Norton Show

During an appearance in The Graham Norton Show Airing Friday on The Daily Mail, Cruise admitted that crew members had to tell him not to smile when filming stunts. According to Cruise, the adrenaline rush from performing life-threatening physical acts can be so powerful that he sometimes forgets to stay in character during the action. Although Cruise may be experiencing a thrill-seeking high while filming a certain scene, Ethan Hunt is most likely not feeling all that happy at the time.

«I am a very physical actor and I love doing them. I study and train and it took me a long time to figure it out. I’ve broken a lot of bones! The first time of any trick is stressful, but also exhilarating. I have been told several times during the filming of a stunt to stop smiling! “

Climb skyscrapers and grab some of the most dangerous stunts in the airplanes

As with all action franchises, like Mission Impossible It produces a lot of installments and the audience expects even more action than the previous one, resulting in bigger explosions and closer brushes with death. Some of the stunts that have made Cruise smile over the years include jumping out of planes at various altitudes, grabbing onto the outside of a plane during takeoff, and driving cars during chase scenes. Cruise also held his breath underwater while filming a drowning scene for six minutes. While recently filming Mission: Impossible 7, the actor got off a motorcycle in the open air.

Understandably, someone who voluntarily participates in any of the above activities may not realize that others may be less inclined to ignore their natural instinct for self-preservation. To be fair, most of the characters Cruise plays in Mission: Impossible and other action films are also willing to put themselves in harm’s way to accomplish their missions. Of course, these characters are not usually so happy to be in these situations, and even less the directors who have to hold their breath so that their big star does not die in a scene of the filming.

