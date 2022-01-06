Today’s Free Fire Codes January 6, 2022; all free rewards

Free Fire returns like every day with its round of free reward codes. Today, January 6, 2022, The popular battle royale allows its players to get new cosmetics without having to pay a single euro. Once the redemptions will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the title is available in free to play format for iOS and Android devices.

Free Fire codes for today January 6

DDFRTY2021POUYT

MJTFAER8UOP21

SDAWR88YO21UB

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

BHPOU82021NHDF

FFGYBGFDAPQO

FFGTYUO21POKH

BBHUQWPO2021UY

ADERT8BHKPOU

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF11WFNPP956

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

First: Click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third step: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free Fire is available for free on Android and iOS. Players can also download the application on PC by following this simple procedure.

Do you want to be up to date with what happens in the Free Fire universe? Do not worry. Through our news section you will find out what is happening around them. The most popular content comes through the reward codes free. By redeeming them you will receive items in your inventory at no additional cost.

