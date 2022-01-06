Tigres UANL would break the market with a Brazilian defender

After so much speculation, the reinforcement with which Tigres would break the market for the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX was revealed.

While the winter transfer market takes its last steps in the local market, international transfers allow Liga MX teams a longer period of time. In this context it moves UANL Tigers, who dreams of a squad capable of returning to achieve the title Aztec in the Clausura 2022 Tournament.

After tying up the arrivals of Jesús ‘Stitch’ Angulo and Sebastián Córdova, the board of directors headed by Mauricio Culebro, with the endorsement of Miguel Herrera, pointed their priorities to the arrival of a central defender hierarchy, capable of providing security and variants. And everything seems to indicate that that wish would be to be fulfilled, coming from the international arena.

For days it has been considered that the Felinos of Nuevo León will have a “bomb transfer”. And even though at first the possibility of the arrival of a French footballer was pointed out, the truth is the regios would break the market with an item from a Brazilian giant.

According to information from the Brazilian media, replicated by Willie González from Multimedios, Tigres UANL is close to incorporating Nino, central defender of the Fluminense, who was also a starter in the Verdeamarela that won the Tokyo Olympics. “Tigres has a widely advanced negotiation with Nino, 24-year-old Brazilian central defender, Fluminense. In time you can close the deal and the player’s signature“wrote the journalist.

Who is Nino, the possible reinforcement of Tigres

Marcilio Florencio Mota Filho, known as Little boy, is a defender of 24 years of age that has already acquired an important international touch. Emerged from Sport Recife, went through the Criciúma EC and then land at Fluminense, where he has already participated in all the competitions, such as Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana. He was also a member of the youth categories of the Brazilian National Team, and was holder in the Verdeamarela who won the Gold Medal in Tokyo 2020. According to transfermarkt, the value of your letter is $ 7.15 million.