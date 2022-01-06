Tigres sign Brazilian defender Nino Mota

An olympic champion for Tigers? The team of Miguel Herrera continues to seek to shore up its squad for the Mexico shouts BBVA Closing 2022 and apparently they have found a defender to do it.

So far the signings of Tigers have been Sebastian Cordova coming from America Y Jesus Angle, who arrived after passing through Atlas where he won the historic Liga BBVA MX title in the past Scream Mexico Opening 2021.

The signing of Tigres bomb

According to information from MedioTiempo, Nino Mota He would arrive to reinforce Tigres. The defender was champion of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with the Brazil’s selection and for now he plays for Fluminense.

The same source points out that Little boy Speck you already know the interest of the team New Lion and accepted the transfer. All that remains is for the felines to close the agreement with the Fluminense to sign your new reinforcement.

The deal would be for $ 5 million. Faced with the possible loss of Carlos Salcedo, The team of Miguel Herrera is looking for a defender and they failed to hire Bruno valdez, who will stay with him America.

After hanging the gold medal with Brazil in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the defender hoped to emigrate to Europe but the salary increase offered to him Tigers It was decisive for him to decide to sign with the felines.

The details of the contract, according to the cited source, include a five-year stay in Nuevo León. Nino Mota He will become the youngest center-back in the Tigres squad, after they rejected the continuity of Francisco Meza. The felines will make their debut at Grita México BBVA Clausura 2022 against Santos.

