Tigres, close to closing the foreign central defender

Jorge Rosales

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 06.01.2022 06:37:09





Tigres finally found the central defender they had been looking for since the summer and they found him in the figure of an Olympic champion from Tokyo 2020. Is about Nino Mota, player of Fluminense, with whom they already have an agreement.

Sources familiar with the negotiation confirmed at Mediotiempo that Little boy has already given the green light to the proposal made by the board, which agreed to a transfer of five million dollars with the people of Fluminense.

The operation will be closed if the people of the brazilian club does not ask for more money than the 5 million dollars offered in the following hours, since they are looking for a better figure because the pass of the player of 24 years it is not one hundred percent of Tricolor, only 60 percent, according to the Brazilian journalist Victor Lessa.

The feline board of directors looked for Bruno Valdez this winter market, but he did not reach the price he was asking for America and when it is close to starting the Closing 2022, They are close to having the central with Nino Mota.

Little boy it was Olympic champion with Brazil in Tokyo 2020, It is an element that was waiting to emigrate to Europe, but it liked the salary increase that it will have with the whole of the UANL after signing a bond, which is presumed to be for five years.