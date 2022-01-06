Those responsible for this “high-end rival” of Nintendo Switch believe they have found the solution to the Joy-Con Drift – Nintenderos

Some of you may remember the Aya Neo Pro, which was introduced a few months ago as a competitor to the Nintendo Switch. Well, those responsible now have wanted to launch a new asset aimed directly at rivaling the hybrid console.

And it is that, among the most recent details of the console, it has been shared that this device in its Next version has Ryzen 7 5800U and uses a sensor ‘Hall effect’ on its analog sticks and triggers, “a sensor that makes use of magnets so that the internal components do not wear out each other.” As you can see, this is aimed at solving the problem of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Drift. For this reason they have focused the new details in this section.

The price is much higher than the Nintendo Switch

However, we must remember that, as we already mentioned in its original announcement, the main differences between this console and Nintendo Switch lie in the price and the target market. Aya Neo 2021 Pro costs $ 1,200 and obviously not looking for a general or family audience like Nintendo, but a more specialized one.

Originally crowdfunded in 2020, Aya Neo is a Windows-based notebook PC running on AMD’s extremely well-reviewed Ryzen 4000 system-on-chip. This year, the system was rebooted in the form of the Aya Neo 2021 Pro. It replaces the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U chipset with the more powerful 4800U variant. The AMD Radeon GPU also gets a spec boost. It has 8 cores and a speed of up to 1.7GHz (compared to 6 cores in the original model and a speed of 1.5GHz). “It’s basically an established portable console processor with integrated AMD Vega graphics, running at a very low power threshold to provide reasonable battery life,” they share from Digital Foundry.

We will be attentive to more details. Meanwhile, if you are interested, you can find more information about the Aya Neo range on its official website.

Fountain.