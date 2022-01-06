Those responsible for Dead by Daylight take action after the harassment that occurred with this skin – Nintenderos

We bring an interesting message related to one of the most prominent video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. In this case it is effectively Dead by daylight.

In the text that we leave you below, we can know that the game developers are taking measures in relation to the mask Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a mask that was made from the skin of victims. The problem is that one of the game’s surviving characters, Claudette Morel, is a black woman, and players claim that this particular mask is being used to target them for harassment.

Those responsible for the game point out that they will not allow this type of behavior and that they will take action. We leave you with your message:

Community members have shared their experiences with people who attacked them while wearing some of these masks. It was disheartening to hear these reports, and we strongly condemn this behavior. We are uncomfortable with these in-game skins when used as a tool to spread hatred. To that end, we’ll remove the unlockable faces from The Cannibal in this next interim chapter. We will not tolerate hateful activity and we will continue to take all necessary steps to protect the community.

What is your opinion? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. If you are interested, you can also find our full coverage of the game Dead by Daylight at this link.

Fountain.