This is what John Krasinski and Emily Blunt look like as Reed Richards and Sue Storm in Marvel’s Fantastic Four … in this fan-art

MADRID, Jan 6 (CulturaOcio) –

One of the most anticipated moments for him marvel fandom is the arrival of Fantastic 4 at the UCM. With an expected reboot underway with Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) at the head, there are many who want to John Krasinski and Emily Blunt turned into the new Reed Richards and Sue Storm.

Since reboot was announced in 2019, there are many followers who have thought about Blunt and Krasinski, who are married in real life, bring to life one of Marvel’s most iconic couples.

They both have a ‘past’ with the House of Ideas. British actress was about to become the Black Widow that she would end up playing Scarlett Johansson, a role she rejected due to work commitments. On the other hand, Krasinski was among the candidates to play Captain America, role that went to Chris Evans.

https://www.reddit.com/user/SUPERFRAME?utm_content=user&utm_medium=post_embed&utm_name=280e070d617b4c1590be6ef663ab5a0c

Now a fan has shared a great fan-art that imagines the tandem of actors turned into Mr. Fantastic Y the invisible woman. They are not the only ones, as the poster is completed with Liev Schreiber (‘Ray Donovan’) turned into the Thing and with Dacre montgomery (‘The gallery of broken hearts’) playing the Human Torch.

The design evokes, without a doubt, the film version directed by Tim Story in 2005 and in which they starred Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis Y Chris Evans and that had a sequel in 2007. For now, it will be time to continue waiting to find out Marvel’s intentions with the cast of the reboot, being one of the projects for which the company has hardly given details and that does not have a release date yet.