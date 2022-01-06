This is the scene from “Don’t Look Up” in which Jennifer Lawrence acted completely high

After two years, the actress Jennifer Lawrence returned to the big screen with a hit by Netflix: “Don’t Look Up”, one of the latest phenomena of 2021 on the streaming platform and that has captured the attention of users after its premiere on December 24.

And the interpreter took her character seriously in the film that stars with Leonardo DiCaprio. This was confirmed by Lawrence herself after revealing that filmed one of the scenes completely drugged.

In the film, the actress plays Kate Dibiasky, a graduate student of Astronomy whose discovery is the starting point of the plot. Throughout the film, his character states that must take drugs for anxiety caused by the possible end of the world. Well, this was taken very seriously by the actress.

In conversation with Yahoo! Entertainment, Lawrence revealed that he took drugs to better capture the essence of his character in one of the scenes. The moment in question is when Kate and Dr. Mindy (DiCaprio) meet for the first time with the President of the United States (Meryl Streep) to tell her about the comet that will crash with Earth.

Before filming the scene, Lawrence asked the director, Adam McKay, for permission to smoke marijuana. “My character was getting high in the movie “, explained the actress when telling how she prepared for that moment.

Lawrence also clarified that “I was not pregnant at the time” to avoid possible confusion. This, because the actress announced in September 2021 that she was expecting her first child.