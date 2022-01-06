This is the impressive electric Cheyenne loaded with technology and with up to 643 km of autonomy

The date has arrived and General Motors already has its own electric pickup. It’s about the Chevrolet Silverado EV, Developed from scratch with GM’s Ultium battery pack, it will reach up to 643 km of range.

With this launch, GM’s best-selling pickup already has its electric version that arrives to compete against the Ford F-150 Lightning, presented in May 2021.

The Silverado EV, known in Mexico as the Cheyenne, is expected to go on sale in late 2023. This is GM’s second electric pickup, the first being the GMC Hummer EV.

By the time it hits the market, the Silverado EV will be available in two configurations: one RST First Edition and a model WT oriented to be a fleet vehicle for work.





In the case of the RST, it will include four wheel steering, automatic adaptive air suspension that will allow the pickup to be raised and lowered by about five cm, Multi-Flex tailgate available with electric release and Multi-Flex Midgate, a feature that expands its cargo capacity but maintains the seats for a rear row passenger.

The version will also arrive with a free-form LCD infotainment screen of 17 inch diagonally, a board in the form of a screen of 11 inch and a multi-color driver’s head-up display with a field of view of over 14 inchs.





It also includes Super cruise trailer-capable, GM’s driver assistance technology that enables drivers to travel hands-free on supported highways in the United States and Canada.

Autonomy, load and benefits

Both versions will have up to 643 km of autonomy on a full charge and can take DC fast charge speeds of up to 350 kW, which would add an estimate of 160 km for every 10 minutes loading.

And when it comes to acceleration, the electric Silverado seems to be a pretty fast pickup, going from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 4.5 seconds, according to GM.





In addition, the RST version would reach a total power of 485 kW (664 horsepower) and 780 pound-feet of torque while in open watt mode.

Technological interior

According to GM, the Silverado EV It is equipped with the latest technology, including an advanced software system that allows the pickup software to evolve over time.

The technological weaponry begins, even when the driver approaches the Silverado EV RST with a cell phone or an enabled key fob, as a distinctive lighting animation will greet you.





Upon entering the vehicle, a 3d animation in bold on the 17-inch infotainment screen, then with the new hands-free start, the vehicle will automatically turn on after the driver enters with an enabled device, leaving their hands free to buckle up and get ready for the road.

A major enabler of Silverado EV technologies will be the brand’s first application of Ultifi, a new Linux-based software platform developed internally at GM that separates vehicle software from hardware to enable fast software updates and frequent.





Price and availability

The Silverado EV will be assembled at the Factory ZERO of GM, located in Detroit, a facility that was renovated for the production of electricity (there will also be the Electric hummer).

Regarding prices, since the working version It will not bring all the features that the RST will have, its price will start in the $ 39,900. On the other hand, the RST will be sold for a suggested price of $ 105,000However, as production ramps up, other versions will be available for $ 50,000 to $ 80,000.