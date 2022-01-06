They say the remake of The Last of Us is almost ready and that it will debut this year

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Sony has not confirmed it, but reliable sources assure that a remake of The last of us is in development for PlayStation 5. Is it real? Only time will tell, but now there is new information saying that the project is almost ready and that its debut will be in 2022.

Tom Henderson, an insider who has shared accurate information in the past, commented on the above on Twitter. According to his sources, the remake of The last of us It’s almost ready and its debut could be sometime in the second half of 2022.

Along with his post, Henderson shared a video of Sony’s presentation at CES 2022. Just as the PlayStation section began, a kind of intro was shown with various PlayStation franchises. What caught the eye is the presence of models of Joel and Ellie with their looks from the first game of the franchise.

In case you missed it: The last of us: they finally confirm Ellie’s last name and it is a tribute to the history of gaming

Heard from multiple people now that the TLOU remake is nearly finished and could release during the latter half of 2022🧐 pic.twitter.com/ZxmNU7zS9k – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 5, 2022

Video: The Last of Us Part II – yes or no ?: VIDEO REVIEW

The Last of Us: Part II: Director’s Cut could be a reality

Later, Henderson mentioned that he also heard other rumors related to The last of us. The first is that a Director’s Cut of The Last of Us: Part II is on the way. The other is that the multiplayer of The Last of Us: Part II it will come sooner or later.

Unfortunately, the insider was unable to anticipate when these 2 releases will debut. That being said, he thinks they could debut together in case God of War: Ragnarök be delayed to the first quarter of 2023, although that is simply speculation.

Finally, Henderson pointed out that all of these The last of us They seem to be made to raise the hype and attention for the series that HBO is preparing.

“I think the overall goal is to increase the hype for the HBO show, so we’ll see what happens. To be honest, Sony’s last 2 quarters of 2022 are looking a bit dry at the moment. So we’ll see what happens! Exciting times are ahead, ”Henderson said.

But I think the overall goal here is to drum up hype for the HBO show, so we’ll see what happens – And to be honest, Q3 / Q4 2022 for Sony looks a little lackluster at the moment. So we’ll see what happens! Exciting times ahead! – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 5, 2022

It is worth reminding you that this information is only a rumor and has not been confirmed. We will be on the lookout and inform you when we know more about it.

Looking for more news related to The last of us? You will find them here.