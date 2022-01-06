They facilitate appointments of specialties in the IMSS Yucatán

MÉRIDA, Yuc.- To avoid unnecessary lines or a long wait, the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) in Yucatán reported that specialty appointmentsBoth first and subsequent times are processed directly at the Family Medicine Unit (UMF) that corresponds to each user.

The head of the Head of Medical Benefits, Dr. Alonso Sansores Río of the IMSS in Yucatán, explained that the Family Medicine Units (UMF) have the First Time Appointment Reference Control System.

This year 2022, said system was implemented alongside the Subsequent Citation Reference Control System; therefore, it is not necessary to go to the hospital for specialty appointments.

Surgical specialty appointments

Only appointments of surgical specialties are scheduled at the Regional General Hospitals (HGR) No.1, “Licenciado Ignacio García Téllez” and No.12, “Licenciado Benito Juárez García”; whose users have modules organized according to specialty, to streamline the process.

Sansores Río reiterated the importance of attending office hours and following preventive safety and hygiene measures to avoid risk situations in the face of the coronavirus.

recommendations

Correct use of face masks at all times. Use of alcohol gel at least 70% or constant hand washing. Maintain a healthy distance of at least 1.5 meters between people. Perform a sneeze / cough on the forearm. Avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, nose, and mouth.

