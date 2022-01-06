They detect a mysterious object that spews dust in space

Astronomers examining data from the Transiting Exoplanet Reconnaissance Satellite (TESS) recently came across something strange: An object called TIC 400799224 has been fluctuating in brightness, like a star that is routinely eclipsed. Their analysis of the observations suggests that TIC 400799224 are actually two stars, one of which is orbiting a mysterious object. The researchers suspect that a large asteroid or perhaps even a small planet is releasing clouds of dust that dim starlight from the perspective of TESS.

Released in 2018, TESS You are tasked with finding exoplanets, worlds beyond our solar system, that pass in front of their host stars, causing detectable dips in the star’s brightness. So far, TESS has discovered 172 exoplanets and 4,703 candidate exoplanets await further analysis. These alien worlds help planetary scientists understand the demographics of the universe and the diversity of planets that exist.

TIC 400799224 appears to be a stellar binary, or two stars orbiting each other. The stars are believed to be about 300 AU apart, according to the paper, with 1 AU being the average distance between Earth and the Sun. The research team is not yet sure which star is home to the mysterious object causing the dips in brightness. . Attenuation occurs approximately every 19.77 days, but the duration, intensity, and shape of the falls vary greatly.

The periodicity of the dimming is what leads the team to believe that it is caused by an orbiting object, although the dips do not occur with every transit, so the team believes that the most likely culprit is a sporadically emitted cloud of dust. Your research is publishes in The Astronomical Journal.

What makes TIC 400799224 particularly strange is that the putative dust clouds are larger than the researchers would expect, assuming the clouds are due to disintegration of the object over time. Like the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics bill, the slow disintegration is the cause of the dust clouds rising from Ceres, a dwarf planet in our solar system.

Have also been found others suspicious objects disintegration, so TIC 400799224 has some precedent. Researchers will continue to study the system and review the historical records of the brightness of TIC 400799224, hoping to better understand what is happening there.