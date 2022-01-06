They assure that Brian Ocampo moves away from Club América

What could be, it seems that finally will not happen. Brian Ocampo, who in the Stove Soccer at one point they got him very close to arriving at the Coapa to join the staff of Santiago Solari from the Eagles of America to play the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament of the MX League, today they give it practically as fallen.

Everything seems to be complicated when the representative of the Uruguayan player informed the directors of the institution cream blue, that he National Football Club claimed, protected by a regulation of the FIFA, a percentage of the transaction that -in theory- was about to take place, for training fees.

“The compensation for training will be paid to the training club or clubs of a player for the following causes: 1) when the player registers for the first time as a professional (reform FIFA 2020) and 2) for each of his transfers until the end of the season in which he turns twenty-three years old “, clarifies the regulation, so, in that case, the Eagles should deposit a certain amount to the River Plate cast to keep the pass of Brian Ocampo.

These issues would be the ones that eroded the intention that the America club had with the attacker. And in that same line is located a report made on the social network Twitter by Fox Sports journalist Carlos Rodrigo Hernández: “Difficult that Brian Ocampo I arrived to America club. Negotiations are still very complicated “.

From being this way, to Santiago Solari, at least until the hiring of Alejandro Zendejas, He still lacks the extreme that he wanted from before the start of the preseason, for the preparation of his team that will soon compete in the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament of the MX League.