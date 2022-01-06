They announce return to face-to-face Medicine and Dentistry classes in UAEH

In accordance with the provisions of the school calendar, on January 10 the students resume their training in the classrooms

Pachuca de Soto, Hidalgo. – The Institutional Health Safety Commission of the Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo (UAEH), determined the staggered return to face-to-face academic activities of the degrees in Dental Surgeon and Surgeon for next Monday, January 10.

As established in the General Calendar of Activities and based on state, federal and international guidelines.

For this reason, the Autonomous Government of the State of Hidalgo summons the students, academic and administrative personnel to follow the guideline stipulated in the Institutional Protocol for Sanitary Security UAEH, endorsed by the Secretary of Health of Hidalgo. It is suggested to visit the following link: https://www.uaeh.edu.mx/regreso-seguro/

Enrollees are instructed to include the guides for the reestablishment of corresponding activities that can be found on the institutional website:

Academic Area of ​​Medicine: https://www.uaeh.edu.mx/campus/icsa/regreso-seguro/medicina/

Academic Area of ​​Dentistry: https://www.uaeh.edu.mx/campus/icsa/regreso-seguro/odontologia/

Likewise, it is highlighted that the students of these educational programs must punctually execute the biosafety protocols, such as the mandatory use of KN95 face masks, the application of antibacterial gel when entering the premises, maintain a distance of 1.5 meters between people and wash their hands. frequently.

Specifications for medical students

The Academic Area of ​​Medicine of the Institute of Health Sciences (ICSa), asks its students to attend as established by each of the educational units of the higher schools of Huejutla (ESH), Tlahuelilpan (ESTl) and Tepeji (ESTe), as well as the University City of Tulancingo.

Registered students from first to ninth semester who have answered the COVID-19 Vaccination Survey of the Academic Area of ​​Medicine 2.0 will return to the classrooms.

Classes will be held at the established times; while to return to clinical fields, that is, practices, students will go under the guidelines of each health institution.

While, students from the sixth to the ninth semester of the Bachelor of Dental Surgeon located at the ICSa, will make a gradual return to face-to-face activities that will begin on Monday, January 10 with those who are in third, fourth and fifth, to end with the of first and second.

It was reported that the rest of the educational programs will begin activities on January 24 as indicated in the Calendar of Activities, but they warn that the return will be subject to the provisions of the state and federal health authorities, the epidemiological risk traffic light and the protocols international health.

The maximum house of studies asks the university community to keep an eye on the information in the official communication channels: website, social networks and through the radio stations that make up the University System of Autonomous Media (SUMA)

The UAEH Call Center is available to answer questions at 771-71-72000, extension 2781 and 2782 for academic guidance; 2783 and 2784 for medical guidance; and extension 2785 for psychological counseling.