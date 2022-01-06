These hits were intended for Camila Cabello, but she rejected them

Camila Cabello was going to sing ‘God is a Woman’ (+ other hits) and rejected them? What?!

Although we did not know it, it is more common than it seems that songs or hits are originally intended for an artist and end up being performed by someone else. This happens a lot but we can’t stop thinking about… what happens when the artist rejects a song and it becomes a very successful hit?

These same songs that are surely part of your playlist Favorites would not be the same if someone else sang them, don’t you think? An example is Camila Cabello who was originally thought for these hits but rejected them and now they belong to other artists who even gained popularity for these same compositions.

God is a Woman (Ariana Grande)

In an interview for SiriusXM, Cabello confessed that only the chorus was written when it was offered to him, but it ended up not being his vibe and he left it. Some time later it came to Ariana, who also joined the composition of the lyrics with her team and ended up being what we now know.

Closer (Chainsmokers ft. Halsey)

‘Closer’ surely marked the soundtrack of your 2016 and many of us actually met Halsey after the success of that song, but to our surprise it was actually meant for Camila to sing that part.

The singer explained why: “I loved the song,” she tells Duran of Elvis. Duran Morning Show, “But I had to turn it down because I was with the group at the time and we were about to release an album.”

‘The Middle’ (Zedd)

This song is a great example of the rotation of hits that can exist within the artists before someone “officially” stays with it, in fact for ‘The Middle’ not only was Camila thought, it went through 12 singers before becoming in the version that we know.

The competition was very tough, it went through several phases including Demi Lovato, Lauren Jauregui, Julia Michaels but what stopped Camila from being chosen in fact was thanks to the fact that ‘Havana’ was rising in the charts and they decided to contemplate someone else.

Anyone (Justin Bieber)

Can you imagine Camila singing this song while thinking about Shawn? It would be a very different image to what we know of this hit. Cabello recorded the demo for ‘Anyone’ but it was a deleted track from Camila Cabello’s second studio album Romance that ended up in Justin’s hands (and we really love it).

Following: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have already welcomed their new baby

Explore more at: Instyle.mx