These 2 Samsung Bestsellers Are Already Upgrading To Android 12

Samsung is updating to Android 12 two of its best-selling mobiles in recent years to Android 12 with One UI 4.

Samsung does not stop, and with more than 20 devices already updated to Android 12, the company continues to roll out the update to One UI 4 based on the latest version of Android aimed at an increasing number of terminals.

On this occasion, it was the turn of two best sellers launched in recent years, whose owners can start enjoying the new features of Android 12 from today: the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A72.

One UI 4 with Android 12 comes to the Galaxy A72 and Note 10 Lite

As confirmed by SamMobile, the Galaxy A72 and Galaxy Note 10 Lite They are the first terminals of the company to receive the update to Android 12 in 2022. To date, the brand had already updated the vast majority of its high-end smartphones from the last three generations, and now it is the turn of the models focused on the mid-range.

Although both models have been updated with the latest version of the system, there are some differences between the software that reaches the terminals. The one on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite incorporates the Android security patch for January 2022, while the Galaxy A72 still has the December 2021 patch.

For the rest, what’s new in One UI 4 are maintained in both models, including the Automatic themes based on wallpaper, new widgets, privacy indicators and security improvements.

The update has begun its deployment in countries such as Russia and France, but in the next few days it should land in the rest of the world, including Spain.

