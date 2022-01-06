There are no plans for it to reach other platforms

It looks like Xbox will be the only next-gen console to feature Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft +. Yesterday afternoon the soon arrival of the service to Xbox consoles was officially announced and in turn, it was also announced that Rainbow Six Extraction would launch on Xbox Game Pass.

The Ubisoft service lands in the Xbox ecosystem in the same way that EA Access did at the time, first independently and who knows if in the not too distant future it will also be integrated into the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, although for this we will still have to wait, for the moment both services are independent. What if it seems clear is that Ubisoft + will be an exclusive service on next-generation consoles, Ubisoft has confirmed that there are no plans to take it to other platforms.

Ubisoft + for Xbox consoles

At the moment, we have no news to communicate about a launch on other platforms.

The French company has been clear with this, at the moment there are no plans to bring Ubisoft + to other platforms, so it will only be available on Xbox consoles. Soon, Ubisoft would announce more details of the service, to get you started, we recommend that you check for yourself the games that are available on the service through the following link.