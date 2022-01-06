the X news that will come to Android and ChromeOS in 2022

Google has not wanted to miss the annual CES event, and has taken advantage of the first major technology fair of the year to announce the news that we will see reaching your devices and operating systems throughout this 2022. Therefore, they are not announcements of devices or imminent improvements and features, but rather a kind of road map with what we will see arriving in the coming months.

The news goes in all kinds of directions, although always directed to improve interaction between different devices, whether based on Android, Chrome OS or other systems. For example, its technology to quickly link devices will reach Chromebooks, and they will allow you to carry your car keys on your mobile. They will also make the audio from your Bluetooth headphones smarter and automatically switch to the device you are using.

Fast Pair for Chrome OS and Google TV

The first novelty will arrive in the coming weeks to Chromebooks. It is about Fast Pair, the technology that speeds up the pairing of Bluetooth devices compatible with Android. In a few weeks you will start to take your first steps in Chrome OS, which will detect when you turn on headphones compatible with this technology and will allow you to pair them automatically with a simple click.

The configuration of the Chromebooks themselves will also be facilitated. Throughout this year they will implement an option with which you can use your Android to quickly set up your Chromebook using the same Google account. This will make your laptop quickly obtain all your saved data, such as the WiFi passwords that the mobile had or the logins.

Fast Pair is also coming to Google TV and Android TV in the coming months.. And with compatibility with the Matter standard created to ensure the interoperability of your home products, you can also use Fast Pair to connect new smart devices to your home network, Google Home, and accompanying applications.

Google is also working on Fast Pair for Windows, so in the PCs in which you have Android linked, you can quickly configure your Bluetooth accessories that you already have configured on your mobile. You can also synchronize text messages or share files with Nearby Share. These features will arrive first on select computers from Acer, HP and Intel in a few months, and it is expected that they will reach more devices later.

Unlock your mobile with your watch or your car with your mobile

Google has also announced news related to the possibility of unlocking devices with others, as can currently be done to unlock Chromebooks with Android phones. During this year, Google will also allow unlock your Chromebook or Android tablet with Wear OS watches nearby and paired to your device.

In addition to this, you will be able to use Samsung or Pixel mobiles compatible with the digital key of BMW cars enabled to be able to open, close or start them. This is expected by the end of the year, when using the ultra-broadband UWB you will not even have to take your mobile out of your pocket to open the car, and you will be able to share these digital keys with other people who have compatible devices.

And speaking of cars, Google is also working on remote actions for your assistant, with which you will be able to activate the heating or air conditioning of the car remotely, or close and open its doors. In this case, these functions will begin to arrive in the coming months to some Volvo Cars vehicles, and later to others from other manufacturers.

Pass the headphone audio from one device to another

Google has also announced that it is developing a technology for Bluetooth headphones to recognize the device you are using, and automatically switch from one device to another So you don’t have to connect them by hand when you stop using your mobile to use a tablet, or when you are using a tablet and receive a call.

They are also preparing a spatial audio feature for your compatible headphoness to come in the next few months. This option will allow you, when you are listening to music, to give you the sensation that it is sounding around you, and that you are located in a very specific part of the room, with the sound playing to one side or the other.

Finally, Google is also starting to collaborate with other third-party manufacturers, such as Bose, to integrate Chromecast technology into your speakers and soundbars smart. In this way, it will be easier to be able to send content from your mobile or tablet also to these devices without depending on any other device manufactured by Google.

More compatibility between Android and Chrome OS

Google is also continuing to improve the way Chromebooks and Android phones communicate with each other, and announced enhancements to the Phone Hub later this year. For example, you will be able access phone chat apps from Chromebook even if the mobile is not near you. Thus, if you put the mobile to charge you will be able to continue in contact with the people with whom you are speaking.

In addition to this, the Camera Roll function will also be added to the Phone Hub, so that you can access your most recent photos and videos. This means that from the Chromebook you will be able to access the latest photos and videos from your mobile wirelessly when you have them linked, and without having to use any type of cable.