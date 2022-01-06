The ultimate duel between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Who has the most money?

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are two of the most successful female artists of recent years. First, it was the one from Trinidad and Tobago that made itself known, something that is logical, since it is 10 years older than the New Yorker. And he had really viral songs, as well as making headlines for his quirkiness and personality. However, it has been some time since he disappeared from the media, and he began to have a more discreet life.

A moment that the North American took advantage of to become known, with ‘hits’ such as ‘I like It’ or ‘Bodak Yellow’, which exceed 1,000 million views on YouTube. In recent years, Nicki has gained ground, as she has also become an actress, and has participated in films such as ‘Hustlers’, starring Jennifer López. For the newer generations, there is no question, and Cardi is the queen.

Now, when it comes to money, things are very different. Because it is Minaj who imposes her law, and she has a much higher fortune than the 29-year-old artist. According to the web portal ‘Celebrity Net Worth’, the net worth of Kenneth Petty’s wife is more than 80 million dollars, thanks to his long history. This is what he has achieved thanks to his tours, concerts, shows …

But not everything has been the music. The singer born in 1982 has been very intelligent when it comes to entering the business world, and has been very successful in her role as an entrepreneur. He launched his own line of fragrances, which has generated a lot of income, and to that, we must also add sponsorship contracts, with very important brands, such as MAC, Nokia or Pepsi, among many others.

Cardi, for her part, keeps the 30 million dollars, that is, almost a third of Nicki’s assets. In a certain part, it is somewhat understandable, since he has been in the elite for much less time. Still, it is not little money, and it also has important endorsement contracts, including brands such as Reebok or Gipsy Sport.

And he has also launched his own business, in this case, clothing, which he has called Fashion Nogoes, and with which he hopes to multiply his income, and exceed, in the future, those of Minaj.

Rivalries aside, they have both done very well, and they have a large fan base, and an impressive track record.. The two have a stable partner, and an incredible fortune, although in economic matters, there is no room for discussion.

In this area, Nicki Minaj is above Cardi B.