‘The Tender Bar’ – Seen, Known and Universal

When George Clooney made the leap to directing, it seemed like he was destined to compete for the Oscar assiduously. To be what is called a director of “Oscar-winning” films. At least his second work as such, ‘Good evening, and good luck’, seemed to back up this impression. Then came titles like ‘She is the party’, ‘The Ides of March’, ‘The Monuments Men’ or ‘Suburbicon’, and that apparent impression disappeared, perhaps because it may never have become real. Or to be serious. What it looked like because it could look like it.

As we could see in ‘Trap-22’, Clooney likes to have fun and at the same time not take himself too seriously. His works, at least as a director, are usually marked by a more or less satirical, more or less black, and more or less subtle humor reminiscent of Danny DeVito from ‘War of the Rose’ or ‘Matilda’. Or the Coen brothers, who helped give his career an apparent semblance of seriousness through comedy, along the generous lines, rather personable that actually predominates in his career.

And we come to ‘The Tender Bar’, a story that, as is the custom, we could consider as soft as it is affable, moreover, in an honest and familiar way. It is certainly not “an Oscar-winning movie” although 20 years later, who would have said it, Ben Affleck is getting an Oscar face. A new romantic approach to that postcard past that Clooney likes to revisit so much who, as a filmmaker, disappears behind a pleasant and anecdotal review of an initiatory memory as American as it is universal.

You could say that ‘The Tender Bar’ is a comfort zone. An extremely correct but no less effective film that seeks (and finds) to be (and to be) comforting in a familiar (and everyday) way. It could be a well-off job, as it could also be a job for someone comfortable with himself as a filmmaker. It is not a challenge, nor for a viewer grateful for this warm embrace comparable to when they tell us only what we like to be told: To the comfort of what is seen, known and universal.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias

@Wanchopex