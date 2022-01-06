The strangest prenuptial contracts: From Montaner and Stefi Roitman to Brad and Angelina

Is there a love for life? Celebrities dare not answer yes. That is why, every time they go to the altar with their loved one, they ask their lawyers to draw up a prenuptial contract in order to take care of their good name, their honor and, mainly, their property.

Upon confirmation of the wedding between Ricky montaner Y Stefi roitmanIt was learned that the Venezuelan made his future wife sign a document in which he forbids her to give details of the celebration.

“Not only the suppliers had to sign a confidentiality contract, but Stefi herself had to sign a contract where she says that she cannot tell anything and that she is not going to leak anything to the press,” he said. Maite Penoñori.

And he added: “They did not want the place to be known. For that reason, the invitation was a ‘secret location’, it did not tell you the place. the day before the address so you don’t gossip on anyone. ”

For now, it is not known if the prenuptial contract will also include some kind of division of property. But several celebrities have used it so much to have very clear bank accounts. But also to avoid being publicly humiliated. Some put clauses to collect millionaire fines if they suffered infidelities. Others ordered pacts of silence. Some even asked that they had to be seen in public at least an hour and a half a week. BigBang takes you on a tour of the most unusual prenuptial contracts in history.

La China Suárez and Benjamín Vicuña

Although they did not get married, China and Vicuña outlined a prenuptial contract. The idea was to avoid sharing profits and property. The actress was the first to speak about the document: “I want to get married! But of course by signing a prenup (prenuptial agreement), with everything clear … I do not want trouble. I do not need anyone’s money. That is demodé, of women too dependent. And I’m never going to stop working. “

For his part, although Vicuña never spoke on the subject, it is known that he owns countless properties. It is that to his capital forged by his acting career is added the one he inherited from his mother, Isabel Luco Morandé, who is married to Oussama Aboughazale, the multimillionaire businessman of Turkish origin who raised Benjamin from a very young age.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The couple was the most sought after, controversial and beautiful on the planet for more than a decade. But her perfect world fell apart after the scandalous divorce that included infidelity, alcoholism, drug addiction and episodes of violence by Brad.

Although the love lasted 11 years, they married in 2014 and broke up in 2016. They had previously signed a prenuptial agreement. Angelina didn’t ask for money. But she was clear on one point: if Brad cheated on her, she would have custody of her children alone. Won.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Co-opted spiritually, physically and psychologically by Scientology, Tom Cruise built his work, social and love life around this pseudo-religion. And for Katie Holmes, their 11 years of marriage were a nightmare.

They have been together since 2006. And of course, before saying yes, they signed a prenuptial contract. But it was armed by the legal department of the organization that invented the doctrine called Scientology.

In the same way that Tom ate his daughter’s placenta when she was born to follow the mandates of his beliefs, in the contract he made it clear that Katie would not be able to talk about him for a period of five years if they were to separate. Nor could she show up with another man in the same period.

But there was more: money. If they divorced before they were 11 years old, she could collect three million dollars for each year they were together. However, if they spent more than 11 years as a couple, Cruise would give him half of his fortune. They separated at the age of six.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Before getting married, Catherine and Michael signed an agreement in which it was clear that she would receive three million euros and one million dollars for each year they were together. In addition, the actor should pay him five million dollars for each infidelity. Without a doubt, the Zeta-Jones account has gone up a lot in recent years.

On the one hand, Douglas had to be a treatment for his addiction to sex that led him to have countless relationships with various women. But Catherine always forgave him. She and he have been together since 2000. A bargain.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscila Chan

The founder of Facebook and his wife got married in 2012. Of course, they broke the news through that social network. What they never brought to light is how much money Chan would get in the event of a divorce. According to the US media, the prenuptial contract has an infinite number of clauses. The most striking? One that Priscilla asked: to meet in person and in public places at least once a week and last for at least one hour and 45 minutes. Not a bad idea since you married a workaholic.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

They never married. But they fulfilled their fans’ dream and got back together many years later. The actor and the singer had come to put together a contract in which the only request was an important point of privacy. According to the media at the time, Jennifer had stipulated that they had to have sex at least four times a week and in different positions. The goal was for Ben to cheat on her. Weird.