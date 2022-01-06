the singer will perform with Coldplay in our country

Recently, great excitement was generated in social networks when the news that Coldplay I would visit our country again. The British band will offer an unprecedented concert in 2022 and with them the soloist will also be invited Camila Cabello.

In this sense, it became known that on its world tour, Coldplay will have several guest artists: HER, London Grammar Y Camila Cabello. The latter being the one that will accompany them on their trip to Chilean territory.

That is how Coldplay and Camila Cabello in Chile They promise to offer their biggest concert to date. Likewise, it will become one of the most important musical events in our country, since the coronavirus pandemic began.

When is the Coldplay concert in Chile?

This week it was known that the date of the concert of Coldplay in Chile will be the September 23, 2022. In addition, through the social networks of the British band, they confirmed that the special guest will be Camila Cabello.

Where would the concert be?

This great concert will take place in the vicinity of the National Stadium of Santiago. It should be remembered that they appeared there on their last visit to our country, in 2016.

Where and when to buy tickets for the show?

Tickets for the concert of Coldplay in Chile They will go out in exclusive pre-sale for Entel customers or paying with Santander Cards on Monday, December 13 at 11am. This sale will be enabled through puntoticket.com. Regarding the general sale, it will begin on Wednesday 15 at 11:01 am.

How much are the tickets to the concert?

Next, see the price that the tickets to the Coldplay and Camila Cabello concert will have, depending on the location: