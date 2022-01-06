the singer will perform with Coldplay in our country

Recently, great excitement was generated in social networks when the news that Coldplay I would visit our country again. The British band will offer an unprecedented concert in 2022 and with them the soloist will also be invited Camila Cabello.

In this sense, it became known that on its world tour, Coldplay will have several guest artists: HER, London Grammar Y Camila Cabello. The latter being the one that will accompany them on their trip to Chilean territory.

