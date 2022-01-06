The Simpsons predicted Don’t Look Up (and did it better)

The Simpson have made many predictions, such as the arrival of Trump to the presidency or Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl and sometimes they also predicted entire movies before they happened, as is the case with Don’t Look Up.

The movie of Netflix, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence (among others), is one of those that has divided criticism. On the one hand, some say that it is long and boring, but on the other many celebrate its message, not subtle, about climate change and the eventual destruction of the planet through our own fault, and with that it became one of the films in the top of the platform.

But, before Adam McKay will premiere his apocalyptic satire, The Simpson they had already told a very similar story, in a 1995 chapter that was titled Bart’s comet, which was episode 14 of the sixth season of the famous animated series.

The Simpsons and Don’t Look Up

In Bart’s comet, It is discovered almost by accident that a huge comet is heading for Earth and does its best to sound the alarm, but, like in the movie, no one believes that something bad is going to happen, or at least they do not take it seriously and do not they react as they should to the possibility of a disaster.

The chapter has a slightly different ending, but fans say it eventually comes to the same thing, with a Halloween chapter that premiered 4 years later, where a rocket can be seen traveling to another planet, transporting a select group of people. that escaped from Earth, which is something that happens in Don’t look up, when Meryl streep and various rich and powerful characters spend years traveling through space in order to reach their new home (where things don’t end very well for them).

The series, which also has some predictions for this year, tries to make it clear, in the 90s, that sometimes we prefer not to listen and not see what we have right in front of us, which is a fact that we usually make the decision not to act to change our own situation and destiny, and that not all science in the world can make us wake up.

And not only that, the series also mentions a plan to launch a rocket to intercept the meteorite, which is not only something we see in Don’t Look Up, it is a real plan that is part of the mission Dart, where Elon musk is involved.

For now, the mission is only a hypothetical case, but what is sought is to discover if, in the event that a huge asteroid heads towards our planet and threatens to lead us to extinction (as happened with the dinosaurs), we could use a rocket to “push” it and make it change direction, avoiding destruction or the consequences of a possible impact.

The good news is that, while a meteor heading for Earth is not impossible, science says that so far they have not found one that is on its way to crash into our planet, so the scenario of Bart’s Comet and from the Netflix movie it is for now an element that corresponds only to science fiction.

The big difference between the series and the movie is that, in McKay’s story, everyone will be destroyed as a result of the impact, while in the case of The Simpson, the comet would only affect Springfield and that is one of the reasons why no one is too keen on finding a good solution to the problem. What is the same is that, in the face of a catastrophe, there are two types of people, those who let out their worst qualities, and those who really care to do what they can to find a solution.