The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 has a new special edition that you will not be able to buy

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics already have their official smartphone, which this time will be Samsung’s star folding with an exclusive and very limited design.

Surely the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 has been the great surprise and the great success of the South Korean giant in 2021, and it is that before the fall of the Galaxy Note the new Flip it was postulated as the most interesting folding smartphone for the general public, also being surely the most interesting mobile fashion of the industry.

Perhaps for this reason, and although in 2021 the one chosen for the Olympics was the Samsung Galaxy S21, this time Samsung wanted to spice up its sponsorship Introducing the Z Flip3 as the Official Device for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, with this special and very limited edition that will only be available in China as anticipated by the Android Police colleagues.

Obviously there are no hardware changes in the terminal, which is only aesthetically adapted to commemorate the celebration of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games in Beijing with a new design in tonality Winter dream white with golden touches in the metal frame and hinge, how could it be otherwise in the official mobile of the Olympics.

There will be tone to contrast with the black of the front glass where the secondary 1.9-inch screen and the cameras are housed, leaving of course for the rear the additional details with the Samsung logos and the 2022 Beijing Olympics, which are shown as you will see in the gallery that follows:

The Galaxy Z Flip3 is decked out for the Winter Olympics in this new ‘Winter Dream White’ hue that features accents of gold and black contrast to the front glass, in addition to the Beijing 2022 logos and cosmetic garnishes on One UI.

Samsung has also retouched One UI to fit the style this Winter Olympic Games Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip3, so we can find new wallpapers, exclusive color palettes, themes, icons and new watch styles with Olympic inspiration.

Here the differences end for a mobile that will repeat a platform based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, with its 6.7-inch folding screen and memory configuration of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage not expandable.

The dual 12 megapixel cameras with AI and single capture, the 10 MP front sensor, the side fingerprint reader, the 3,300 mAh battery and the construction in Armor Aluminum IPx8 certified which Samsung boasted so much about at Unpacked 2021.

Available only in China, for participants of the Games or also for the general public in a limited edition that will present a price of about 1,114 euros at the current exchange rate.

This new special edition will be very limited and will be given to the participants in the 2022 Winter Olympics as a courtesy, being also available to the general public only in China, as of next January 15 and at a price of 7,999 yuan that at the change go for something like about 1,114 euros so so.

It is almost a tradition this of exclusive Samsung mobiles based on the Olympic Games, because the south korean giant is partner of the International Olympic Committee, although certainly these versions could reach more markets … Or don’t you like it?

