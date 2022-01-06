The salary that Marco Fabián must accept if he wants to return to Chivas

Marco Fabian He has already expressed his desire to return to the courts and although he did not say it directly, his intention is that the Club Guadalajara give you a new opportunity to show that you are in a better moment not only because of your experience, but also because of the maturity as a person that you have acquired throughout these years out of the team of his loves.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

Although the talented attacker was also clear that money was not the most important part to play again, it is a fact that in the Sacred Flock It is one of the biggest obstacles to incorporating new elements, which is why the salary was announced what should Fabiá perceiven if you want to join the team again That launched him into professionalism.

How much will Marco Fabián earn if he returns to Chivas?

According to the Peloteros PQ program that is broadcast on YouTube, so that Fabián de la Mora has any option to play with Guadalajara, he will have to accept a youth squad salary, that is to say, around 300 thousand dollars a year, which translated into pesos is just over 600 thousand and per month around 50 thousand pesos.

If one takes into account what figures of Chivas like Jesús Molina, Isaac Brizuela, Miguel Ponce and Alexis Vega himself, who is negotiating a salary increase, it is nothing compared to what he could earn Marco Fabián does accept such a low salary. Well, in unofficial figures that were leaked a few days ago, the aforementioned footballers They charge more than a million pesos a month, approximately.

Once the leadership is aware that the Mexican World Cup player would accept these types of contractual conditions, they must convince Ricardo Peláez and Amaury Vergara of their commitment to the red and white shirt that is not living its best stage, so it seems like a very complicated mission for Marco Fabián returns to the Perla Tapatia no matter how much it continues to be promoted in sports programs.