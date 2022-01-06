The relationship between Amaury Vergara and Rodolfo Pizarro ‘broke’ in a hotel in New York

Alexis vega was the last surprised by the arrival of Rodolfo Pizarro to Rayados from Monterrey and not to Chivas de Guadalajara. Since the international with Mexico assured that his stage in the Inter Miami had come to an end, and that his greatest wish was to return to the MX League, especially the Sacred Flock, all the chips were on seeing the midfielder again with the red-and-white shirt.

However, in the end it was the Monterrey team who stayed with the player after Chivas refused to negotiate. According to information published by the newspaper Récord, it was the Amaury vergara the person in charge of vetoing Rodolfo’s return to the Akron Stadium due to a conflict with the footballer in a hotel in New York.

“Everything arose when, prior to the 2018 Concacaf Champions League Final, the Guadalajara players showed their dissatisfaction with some measures adopted by the board. chaired at that time by Jorge Vergara and in the company of José Luis Higuera on a trip to New York that took 12 hours.“is read in part of the information.

Always and according to this text, Pizarro was one of the ‘ringleaders’ who encouraged the rest of the squad to wear shirts that read “directive do your part” after the club defaulted on the payment of the bonus for the Liga MX championship of the Clausura 2017.

This would have been the main reason why the rojiblanca directive ‘made the cross’ to Pizarro, whom he sold weeks later to Monterrey alleging “financial problems”, something not very credible in one of the institutions with the best management in the last decade of football. Aztec. Hence, Amaury Vergara will not forgive the player’s then actions and will veto his arrival this season.