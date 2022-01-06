The Redmi K50 Series already has an arrival date: first features confirmed – Xiaomi News

After several months talking about his possible debut in early 2022, Xiaomi has confirmed the arrival of the Redmi K50 Series, also revealing certain of the features that the Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro + will have.

As confirmed this morning by Xiaomi, Redmi K50 Series to debut in February. That if, for now there is no exact presentation date, although everything indicates that it will be in the middle of the month.

Redmi K50 series, first features confirmed

In addition to confirming when the Redmi K50 Series will debut, Xiaomi has revealed part of the features that the members of this new generation will have. Among these we find the incorporation of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, probably on the Redmi K50 Pro Plus.

In addition, Xiaomi has revealed that the Redmi K50 Series will also make use of a fast charge called «Immortal Second Charge Pro +«, Which will reach 120W thus allowing a 4,700mAh battery to be charged in just 17 minutes.

Beyond that, everything remains a mystery, although rumors suggest that the Redmi K50 Pro will become the POCO F4, counting in this case with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and that The Redmi K50 Pro Plus will make it into the Global market as some new member of the Xiaomi 12 Series.