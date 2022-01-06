The reason why Telecinco has eliminated ‘Sálvame’ from its programming

Undoubtedly, ‘Save me‘is one of the programs that is broadcast practically every day of the year on weekdays. There are few exceptions in which the program disappears from the Telecinco grid and we were left without seeing faces as common as Lydia Lozano, Kiko Hernández, Kiko Matamoros, Carlota Corredera, Jorge Javier Vázquez or María Patiño.

Precisely the day January 6th is one of those exceptional days in which there will be no ‘Save me lemon‘ Y ‘Save me Orange‘ in the afternoon. The reason? Is he Kings Day, so the main Mediaset chain will offer different programming.

Specifically, this afternoon Telecinco will start with the movie ‘The Holiday‘(2006), a classic of these dates and a romantic comedy starring Cameron Diaz Y Kate winslet. Then it will be issued ‘Silver Skates‘(2020), a Russian adventure and fantasy film that premieres on television.







It is not the first time that Telecinco opts for this type of movement, especially when holidays fall during the week, as happened last year both in Christmas like in New Year. Although it is more unusual than the chain has chosen to broadcast movies, since in recent months it has chosen to issue special programs, mostly engravings, as it happened in Good night Y New Years Eve.

‘Save me’ will not air this afternoon. Mediaset

Read also