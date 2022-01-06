the real story and why watch the horror movie with Amanda Seyfried

Fresh out of her nomination for the Oscar for Mank, Amanda Seyfried come back with Things Heard and Seen, a new horror movie based on the famous novel by Elizabeth Brundage, All Things Cease to Appear.

Things Heard and Seen, in which we can also see James Norton (from The Nevers series) tells the story of Catherine, her husband George, and their daughter Frannie, who move into a huge old house in a small college town where George got a job teaching.

Catherine (Seyfried) is an artist, here who appreciates the history and peculiarity of her new home, at least until she begins to notice a series of extreme events that make her think that something terrible must have happened there. And she is not the only one who thinks so, apparently the town is full of believers who think that ghosts are real and even hold seances to meet them.

The movie is a combination of drama, horror, fantasy and a bit of magical realism, it’s haunting from the first minute and ends up revealing that true horror has nothing to do with the supernatural world, heaven or hell.

The real story:

Catherine and George Claire they never existed, but the movie mentions many times the name of Swedenborg (Catherine even appears reading one of his books) and he was a real character.

Is about Emmanuel Swedenborg, a doctor of philosophy who founded the magazine The Hyperborean Daedalus and eventually came to have his own church, the swedenborgians. From a young age, Swedenborg studied theology, philology, mathematics, and natural sciences, and became interested in the soul and the body.

At just 20 years old, Swedenborg caught the attention of Charles XII of Sweden And, according to history, in 1744 he began to have dreams and visions that revealed to him that God wanted him to help him reveal himself to men. He supposedly told him “I am the Lord, Creator and Redeemer; I have chosen you to make known to men the inner, spiritual meaning of Sacred Scripture.”

With this, Swedenborg began to study the spiritual beings that he believed existed in the universe and sought to create a New Church, where it was preached that the theologian spoke with angels and drank tea with Jesus Christ.

In the movie, it is the writings of Swedenborg those that give Catherine the idea that her house could be inhabited by a spirit, represented as if it were a kind of energy that tries to reveal a message or even ask for her help.

Why see it:

Things Heard and Seen It is disturbing from the first minute, but not in a traditional way, the light, the music and the colors make you feel that something terrible is about to happen, but the story then takes you down an unexpected path.

Seyfried does a great job like Catherine, a frustrated woman who gave up her career to raise a family and now suffers from an eating disorder and brutal boredom, which only worsens when they move to a quaint town where she feels more isolated.

The film surprises you by revealing its true horror, which is not ghosts, spirits or things that move without explanation, but what happens between Catherine and George, or rather what George does to get what he wants.

In addition to having an incredible photograph and each character wears looks that you are going to want to steal (especially Eddie’s character jackets), this is a horror story about what we do when no one is watching, when we feel cornered and When things don’t go our way From the beginning you feel that something is wrong, but, like Catherine (and without giving spoilers) you get to find out when it is too late.

The story transforms from magic terror to realistic terror (as with many great horror films today), where violence, sexism, infidelity and obsession end up being much more disturbing than the paranormal and mysterious. As if that weren’t enough, this ends poetically turning the film into one of the many strange works of art that appear throughout history, with a kind of descent into hell that will leave you wondering.