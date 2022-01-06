The new films by Inma Cuesta and Ben Affleck, the Turkish Netflix series and Rebelde: the premieres that we can see on the platforms this weekend

With our eyes set on the return of Euphoria, the new beloved British series on our agenda and one of terror among the pending productions, we face the first weekend of the year with a lot of desire to put ourselves in the mouth

the premieres that we can see on the platforms. And we have proposals for all tastes, from the new film by Inma Cuesta to the remake of the youth phenomenon from the beginning of the 21st century, through the second part of Club Istanbul and many more proposals.

As in recent days we have been very involved with the letter to the Magi, and the platforms have proposed to leave their main dishes for the next few weeks, in this selection we will review the premieres that arrive in the next few days, but also

those productions that have reached the catalogs this week And we can’t let go

David Bowie’s biopic titled Stardust, which arrived on Tuesday at Movistar +. This semi-fictionalized story directed by Gabriel Range focuses on his first American tour in 1971. At that time the legendary artist’s career was going through an uncertain moment, and he was trying to overcome the lukewarm reception of his latest album, The Man Who Sold the World. Johnny Flynn (Emma) plays David Bowie and is accompanied by names like Marc Maron (Glow) and Jena Malone (Antebellum).

Horror lovers can find an excellent pastime at Disney + thanks to the arrival of Antles: Dark Creature in their catalog. Set in a small town in Oregon, the film focuses on the interest that a teacher and her brother, the town sheriff show for a mysterious student. As you get to know each other, you will discover that

the young man hides a secret with terrible consequences. Keri Russell (The Americans) and Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog) are the main protagonists.

In the series section, from Wednesday we can enjoy the cleaning girl on HBO Max. This American adaptation of an Argentine production tells the story of Thony de la Rosa, a Cambodian doctor who moves to the United States in search of treatment for her sick son. But her visa expires and she finds herself stuck in Las Vegas, working as a cleaner and

being recruited by a mobster to erase the traces of his crimes. A double life in which he will reconcile the secrets he keeps from his family with the dangerous criminal world.

Image of Rebelde, the Netflix remake. /



This 2022 Netflix continues to bet on teenage productions and the first series of the new year is

the remake of a well-known series, Rebeldes. EWS students enter the school with the dream of participating in its prestigious music program that will make them music stars. And how could it be otherwise, love, romantic relationships and friendships will stand between them and their artistic aspirations.

The platform also premiered on January 6 the second part of one of its Turkish productions, Club Istanbul.

Set in the Istanbul of the 50s, this production tells the story of a Jewish mother who, after getting out of jail, tries to reconnect with her daughter. While we discover the reasons that led him to prison, this drama narrates the political instability of the time through the problems that mother and daughter suffer from their work in a nightclub.

Inma Cuesta and Asier Flores in El Páramo. /



Another of the Netflix premieres for Three Kings Day is the Spanish film El Páramo,

starring Inma Cuesta and Roberto Álamo. Both play a married couple, Lucía and Salvatore, who together with their son Diego (Asier Flores) live isolated from society. Set in the 19th century, this family will soon see their lives turned upside down by the appearance of a terrifying creature that will put them to the test.

At 10:30 p.m. on the same day, the Sundance TV channel premiered in Spain the Belgian thriller recognized in Canneseries Red Light. Starring Carice Van Houten (Melisandre in Game of Thrones, Maaile Neuville (The Jury) and Halina Reijin, the series tells

the story of three women from completely different worlds whose destinies intersect unexpectedly after the sudden disappearance of a man. And they will discover how much it takes to free themselves from the control that men have in their lives. The production will be available on the usual platforms the day after it is broadcast on the channel.

Chlöe Grace Moretz, protagonist of Mother / Android /



For Friday Netflix has left the premiere of its latest science fiction feature, Mother / Android. Starring Chlöe Grace Moretz (The Widow) and set in

a post-apocalyptic world in which androids have set out to wipe out humans, The young pregnant woman will go on an adventure with her boyfriend in search of a safe place to give birth. An adventure full of setbacks and enemies that will put the couple to the test.

On Amazon Prime Video, starting on Friday, we can find one of the most attractive premieres of the week, The Tender Bar.

Starring Ben Affleck and directed by George Clooney, this film adapts the memoirs of JR Moehringer, with the writer growing up on Long Island in search of a father figure among the patrons of his Uncle Charlie’s (Affleck) bar. Along with the well-known interpreter we find in the cast Lily Rabe (The Undoing), Tye Sheridan (The card counter) and the mythical Christopher Lloyd (Back to the future) among others.