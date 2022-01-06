The navel in the morning

The future of Mexico will be as promising, as promised by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as its narrative reaches. The second part of the six-year term will see a frantic race between his speech, which builds a reality every morning at the National Palace, against the other reality, that of data and evidence. His word is not unprecedented, and it is similar to that of other leaders who in recent years took advantage of the imbalances of the economic model and the anger of the people against incompetent and corrupt politicians to strengthen their power, continuously feeding resentment.

The possibility that López Obrador ends his administration without cost or recrimination will depend on his ability to ensure that the majority of Mexicans do not look outward and close their eyes inward, believing every word he says. That is, your reality will remain alive and in force, as long as it does not explode in your hands. It is a race between how much can you talk, persuading with truths, lies or both together, attacking and confronting society, so that the economic crisis, increases in fuel, taxes, zero growth, murders, diseases and social conflicts, do not change perception and hold you responsible for the disaster.

What we have experienced as a country in three years, with a systematic struggle by the president against criticism, which, as he has done almost 40 years ago, has revised the management of his rulers, it can be difficult for many to see it immersed in the dynamics of the polarization, but you could imagine it if, keeping the proportions, “Don’t Look Up” is analyzed, a satire recently released on Netflix, where the president of the United States, Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep), electorally manipulates the alerts of scientists about the imminent clash of a meteorite against the Earth, and later, with the data of a Chartalatan friend of her, sells the tragic phenomenon as an economic opportunity for his people.

“Do Not Look Up” was a campaign so that people would not raise their eyes to the sky and observe the meteorite and that fear would question their narrative. He “don’t look out” and “close your eyes inward”, phrases inspired by that film -whose main sponsor was the Pentagon, which permanently fights against alternate reality-, summarize the president’s morning exercise. The underlying intention is that whoever listens to the leader does not think, does not reflect, and blindly believes that what he says is true.

Yesterday’s Morning is a case study. López Obrador spoke epically of the heroes and heroines who send remittances from the United States to Mexico, when the remittances are the result of a policy of the United States government of fiscal stimuli that stimulated growth, contrary to what the president did, who let more die of one million 400 thousand companies. That data was omitted when he spoke of the companies that were born last year, as he also left aside that the business support for his economic policy that he presumed obeys a strict fiscal discipline, more orthodox even than that carried out by the “neoliberal governments “Whom he always lashes out. He affirmed that Mexico is a very attractive country for investment and that it has not been interrupted, when official data, at least until September, reveal a drop of 18% compared to 2018.

Not looking out and closing your eyes is López Obrador’s dream come true in the morning. The coronavirus pandemic is the jewel of the alternate reality. On Monday the ISSSTE affirmed that we were facing the fourth wave of COVID-19, and on Tuesday the president denied it, noting that only three states had registered an increase in infections. In fact, there are 29 entities that have had a vertiginous increase in infections.

In the last weeks of December, but before Christmas and the New Year, the increase in active cases rose by an average 34%, with Quintana Roo and Baja California Sur, as extraordinary cases. In these two entities, where international tourists arrive without any restrictions – unlike almost everyone in the world, travelers can enter Mexico without any anti-covid test – the increase in infections was 767 and 493%, respectively. Despite the fact that the number of deaths remains low, Mexico remains in the lead as the country with the highest mortality from the pandemic, with 7.5 deaths per 100.

Mexicans, the president said Tuesday, are happy. The Consumer Confidence Index released by INEGI yesterday suggests otherwise. To the question of how they see the economy in 12 months, Mexicans responded negatively for the first time in four months. The data from the auto industry is no less discouraging. December had the worst closing in sales in 12 years. A spokeswoman for López Obrador said that it was false that fuel prices had risen, but what she showed as evidence is tricky because it only reflected one area of ​​the country, not the national average that shows the increase in gasoline, indicated by Profeco , not by the media as he accused.

And yet the presidential approval is on the rise. The last 2021 survey published by El Financiero, registers a support of 67%, six points more than in January of last year, despite the fact that 51% rate the government badly on security, there was a 2% drop in approval on the management of the economy, and 47% believe there is corruption in the government. His narrative, as in “Don’t Look Up”, externalizes the collective alienation achieved by the leader and his propaganda machine, where the word, not the evidence, and the expectation of improvement, not the objective reality, dominates the collective imagination. They portray us well in that satire. Mornings are our navel, and their alternate reality will endure until there is a clash of expectations, if that moment ever comes.

