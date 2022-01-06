the line-up that Javier Aguirre stopped for the J1 of the Clausura 2022

Without Rodolfo Pizarro, Luis Romo or Rogelio Funes Mori, this would be the Basque team to start the path in Liga MX.

While the winter transfer market is experiencing its latest movements, Rayados from Monterrey he already works thinking about him debut for the Clausura 2022 Tournament of Liga MX. To do this, and as everyone is accustomed to, he has obtained two high-ranking reinforcements, thus conforming the most expensive squad in Mexican soccer.

Those led by Javier Aguirre will debut in the matchday 1 of the championship against White Roosters of Querétaro, the next Saturday 8 January at 17:00 hours from Central Mexico, on the field of BBVA Stadium. For this commitment, the Basque already made an intersquadra that shows what would be the starting 11.

Luis Romo, one of the brand new reinforcements of this period, is infected with Covid-19, like Rogelio Funes Mori Y Celso ortíz; and all of them will miss the first date. For its part, Rodolfo Pizarro works separately of the squad thinking about getting full physically and soccer.

The 11 of Rayados against Querétaro

Thinking about the commitment against Gallos, the Basque arranged to Esteban Andrada in goal, who has already recovered from his Coronavirus infection. In the defensive rear appeared Erick Aguirre as a right back; Cesar Montes Y Hector Moreno as central; Y Sebastian Vegas He did it as a left back.

Matias Kranevitter was the containment chosen by DT, with Maximiliano Meza Y Alfonso Gonzalez as interiors on the right and left, respectively. Finally, the attack trident was made up of Joel Campbell, Duván Vergara and Vincent Janssen.