The influence of his mother and the time he shared with Ronaldinho

Onay Pineda shares with ESPN Digital the most important moments in the career of his brother Orbelín, who embarks on a new adventure in Spain

Orbelín Pineda He had a childhood surrounded by cattle, but he was also always accompanied by a ball. The new player of the Celta Vigo He grew up in a family that breathed soccer. However, the marriage of Mirna Alvarado Sánchez and Juan Pineda Salgado, also wanted their five children to study, so the ‘Maguito’, who years later came to learn from Ronaldinho, sometimes received scolding for preferring the ball instead to do homework.

The Pineda Alvarados’ life changed when their uncle Elías Salgado (RIP) showed a newspaper clipping about some tests to start a professional football career in a team called América Sport. Mr. Juan Pineda was in charge of giving permission to his children, after the father of the family saw his dream of being a soccer player truncated by a fracture he suffered on the plain.

José Juan (front), Raymundo (containment) and Onay (side), Orbelín’s older brothers attended the tests. However, Onay, who managed to reach the maximum circuit, was the first who began to knock on doors until he reached Querétaro and later he was in charge of getting Orbelín a test, as he noticed the passion he had for football.

“My dad had goats, he still has cattle. All the time he walked with the ball, he was going to graze the goats with the ball. Orbelín He used to do things with a ball all the time, so my mom would scold him a lot because he didn’t do homework, because he was with the ball all the time, and I think that’s where the reward is for all the things he did, ”he recalls. Onay, in an interview for ESPN.

Onay, who was part of the Lion Two-time champion, he nostalgically recalls the childhood they had in San Fernando, municipality of Coyuca de Catalán, where the brothers fished in the river next to their house or rode calves for fun. However, he also remembers when they played for his hometown team, in which his mother put the scolding aside and was the one who led the cheers.

“My mother was just another player because my mother loves soccer and she was yelling, mistreating the referees, swearing, sorry, but the reality is that my mother is a very fanatic, she loves soccer.”

Oberlin did not stay in the first test he did for Querétaro, a situation for which he thought of returning to San Fernando, and grazing goats again. However, Onay convinced him to try again and in the second he was finally admitted to play in the lower ranks of Gallos, a team in which he debuted in 2014, the year in which Ronaldinho was in the feathers.

“Ronaldinho is the basis of him, training with him. He was always focused, because many commenters said that Orbelín ate Ronaldinho at that stage in which Orbelín was starting ”.

“I had a lot of learning from people like Sinha, like from Ronaldinho, which was always stuck there. He said ‘I enjoy football as if I were grazing my goats, my cows, I smile at him all the time. I love what I do because it is what it gives me.

Soccer is something that unites the Pineda brothers. Orbelín and Onay made their debut in the First Division; José Juan reached the Second Division; Raymundo went through Cruz Azul and Toluca, although he does not have a record against Liga MX and Zadiel, the youngest, played with the Cruz Azul Under-16 in the 2021 Apertura.

“When we get together as a family, it is to forget everything, to go to eat. We live next to a river and we like to go fishing a lot, we like to play volleyball, we like to go with my dad with the cattle. These are things that one did in childhood ”.

Onay he is happy for what his brother has achieved Orbelín, who will play in the Celta Vigo. See the reflection of the calls for attention from their parents and the struggle they made for the ‘Maguito’ to be tested in Queretaro and desist at the first rejection.

“I am more than happy, more than proud. My brother has left many satisfactions, many joys. I am proud of what he has achieved, of what he has done. I have no words to describe how I feel about what he has done. God willing that my brother has the best in Spain ”.