The incredible comparison of Daniel Osvaldo made by a British media

A well-known media outlet was amazed by the new life of the former Boca player and compared him to one of the protagonists of the successful “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga.

Daniel Osvaldo had, without a doubt, an incredible football career: Roma, Juventus, Southampton, Boca and the Italy team are some of the teams in which the Argentine forward played. But after retire in 2016, the footballer decided to turn his life 180 degrees and created Old Town, his own rock band. A few days ago, the English medium The Sun attended one of their events and was in for a big surprise with her new look.

“Can you guess who this Jack Sparrow lookalike is? It is none other than Dani Osvaldo, whom Mauricio Pochettino brought to our shores in 2013 for the Saints in a 13 million pound deal.“, marked the European media in the note, referring to the transfer of Osvaldo to the Southampton, the only British team he ever played for.

They also marked that Osvaldo retired early: at just 30 years old, after having an altercation with Guillermo Barros Schelotto in the locker room of Mouth, decided to put an end to his career. In this sense, both the journalist and the former player pointed out that his preference for cigarettes and whiskey pushed him away from the courts prematurely.

Daniel Osvaldo and the emergence of Barrio Viejo

Later, the journalist Jon boon makes mention of how he met Dani stone to his companions and friends of the band: it was in a bar in Barcelona in 2010, when the striker was disputing The league for him Espanyol from Barcelona.

Daniel Osvaldo’s last club



Even though the forward retired from professionalism after the scandal he had in Boca, four years later He put his ankle boots back on. In January 2020 signed a 12-month contract with Banfield, but after the quarantine and Covid-19 pandemic, Dani stone He decided to leave the club in the middle of the year and definitely put an end to his career as a professional footballer. In the Drill he barely played two games.

Who is Jack Sparrow

Character Jack sparrow He is one of the most famous pirates in cinema. Is he protagonist of the saga “Pirates of the Caribbean”, which has 5 films in which it appears Sparrow. The character is played by the American actor Johnny depp, with whom Dani Stone was also compared on several occasions.

Photos: GettyImages