The historic team that wants goalkeeper Agustín Marchesín

One of the most recognized goalkeepers in the American continent is the Argentine, Agustín Marchesín, who came to Porto as a brand new reinforcement, however in the last semester of 2021 he lost ownership with the “Dragons” team, for that reason he would look for a team to continue his career in another league.

The possible destination is soccer in Brazil, the club Flamengo is seriously interested in the Argentine goalkeeper, it is said that there are contacts to begin negotiations and achieve the transfer of Marchesin to the Rio box.

With the aim of fighting for the title in the World Cup Qatar 2022, “Marche” communicated to the coach of the Portuguese team, Sérgio Conceição, his desire to leave the institution, this according to the Argentine media TYC Sports.

In addition, the Flamengo It is an option that can seduce the goalkeeper, as it would be reinforcing his lines to be competitive in the Libertadores Cup 2022, a high-flying tournament in South America.

Marchesín’s numbers with Porto

Agustín Marchesín left soccer in Mexico as a figure, as he triumphed in Santos Laguna and in the Águilas del

America

; Porto signed him for his outstanding performances, with the “Dragons” he has played 88 games, has nine yellow cards, one red card and 75 goals conceded.

The “Titan” Marchesín, has disputed with the Argentina Selection, three editions of the Copa América (2015, 2019 and 2021), in the latter he was the champion of the tournament. In Mexico he won the Liga BBVA MX title with

Saints

in 2015 and America in 2018.

The injury that cost him ownership with Porto

The 33-year-old goalkeeper had a knee injury last August, this left him out for several weeks, he returned to the courts on October 15 against Sintrense in the Portuguese Cup, but the race had been won. Diogo Costa.

