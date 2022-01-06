The Flash: Ben Affleck’s Batman and his Batmoto are seen for the first time on the set

The Flash, one of the most anticipated films of Warner Bros. Y DC and that promises to turn the current DCEU upside down, is still in full swing, this time, in Glasgow. So much so, that new ones arrive photos and videos from the very streets of the Scottish town with Batman as the main protagonist. And we don’t talk about Michael Keaton’s Batman (of which we have already seen related graphic material), but of the other Dark Knight already confirmed for the film, the Ben Affleck’s Batman.

Theatrical release on November 4, 2022

Of course, under the mask of the Batman that we see in these new graphic materials is not Ben Affleck, but rather the risk specialist (or one of them) who is shooting various scenes about the new Batmoto. Because yes, these new leaked images of filming The Flash outdoors give us a first look at Batman’s new vehicle, a Batmoto as imposing as Affleck’s own version of the Dark Knight.

And it is that this new vehicle of huge wheels (two in front and one of generous width behind) has a central area that will surely house a very powerful engine in fiction, as well as several guns and cannons. A vehicle reminiscent of Batpod from the Batman trilogy by Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale, although much more cumbersome and bulky.

Regarding the Batman in the images, it seems that he equips an evolved suit from the one we saw in Justice league, with some extra armor plates; draws attention to layer absence, which will be added in post-production along with many other visual effects for both the driver and the motorcycle.

Source | The Flash Film News