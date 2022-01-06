The first week has three news

Two animations and a prequel with a lot of action and intrigue make up the first renewal of the year of the billboard in the cinemas of the province. “My hero academia: World mission of heroes”, the second part of “Sing: come and sing” and “King’s Man: The origin” are the attractions that the local rooms have for their visitors.

The only news of the week with real actors on the screen is the third installment in the espionage, comedy and adventure saga that starred Colin Firth.

With a new cast, the production is set in the early 1900s, with the First World War in the background and the time of the founding of the “Kingsmen” organization, which provided specialized agents to everyone.

The plot of the new installment shows a group of tyrants and criminals of the world gathered in the planning of a war that will make millions of people disappear.

“King’s Man: The Origin” is the only premiere shared between Cinemacenter and Cines Fénix. In the San Luis complex the animations that have the youngest of the family as spectators will also be seen.

One of them is the second installment of “Sing”, which has the singing characters in preparation to present their most extravagant show on stage in the entertainment capital of the world.

The problem is that to make this show possible, the group of singing animals will have to persuade the loneliest and most sullen rock star in the world to participate, the lion Clay Calloway, who is played by none other than Bono, in his animated film debut.

The film features a great voice cast that includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, and Taron Egerton, among others.

With more action and aimed at a more specific audience, “My hero academia: World mission of heroes”, one of the most popular anime, is a sequel to the original anime that has more than 110 chapters.

A high school contains some students who are wanted for a crime that they did not commit because they are in the crosshairs of an organization that is dedicated to destroying people with certain gifts.

To carry out their purpose, the mysterious group launched a threat and planted bombs around the world, so chaos reigns and one of the protagonists of the hero academy is accused of provoking it.

In Villa Mercedes, the other movie available this week is “Spider-Man: no way home”; and in San Luis “Encanto” and “Matrix: Revolución” are added.