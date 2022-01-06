The first autonomous driverless taxis arrive in China

China.- China authorized the commercial use of the first autonomous taxis, which seem normal driverless cars and they stop on the sidewalk to pick up passengers.

Taxis are equipped with rooftop sensors, vehicles can only carry two passengers at a time, and a human will always be seated in the front, ready to take the wheel in the event of an unforeseen event.

The fleet of 67 white taxis, are currently in service in Yizhuang, in the southern suburbs of China’s capital, about ten kilometers from the city center.

However, it should be noted that it is likely that years will pass before automobiles can circulate without any human intervention, as full autonomy faces considerable technical and legal obstacles.

But the green light granted Thursday by Chinese internet giant Baidu and startup Pony.ai, which counts automaker Toyota as a shareholder, is itself a significant step forward.

The reservation of the taxi without a driver is made through a cell phone and with the help of an application, passengers indicate the route they want to take.

They are then recovered by a vehicle packed with electronics, which also carries a rotating radar.

In the sometimes lawless environment of the streets of the Chinese capital, the vehicle accelerates, brakes and turns safely.

Passengers use taxis called “Apollo Go” they can be retrieved and transported to or from 600 fixed points.

The price of a four-mile trip during the current trial period is two yuan (less than 31 cents), compared to about 38 yuan (six dollars) for a classic taxi.

With information from AFP.

