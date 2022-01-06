the eleven likely that Santiago Solari will plant for the debut

The moment to put into practice everything developed in the preseason has arrived. This Friday, January 7th from 9:00 pm CDMX, the Eagles of America they will play their first game for him Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX against him Club Puebla at Cuauhtémoc Stadium, for which Santiago Solari you already have a training in mind.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO CLOSING 2022 +

At this point, the stories of the Stove Soccer involving the board of the Cream blue with Alejandro Zendejas and Brian Ocampo, respectively. Both with the element of Club Necaxa as with the Uruguayan last step through the National Football Club, the conversations continue, but they are not yet for him Indiecito.

That is why the Argentine coach had to put together the formation for him Club America vs. Club Puebla for day one of Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament, with the tools that the pass book, the demands of the jobs used since December 26 and the Covid-19 outbreak that recently originated, left him.

The eleven, then, would be: in the goal Guillermo Ochoa; as a right wing Jorge Sanchez, the centrals Sebastián Cáceres and Bruno Valdez, and to complete the rear, on the left, Salvador Reyes. In the midfield Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez, Pedro Aquino Y Mauro Lainez, as extreme Roger Martinez and tip Henry Martin.

Where to see America vs. Puebla for date one of the Grita México C22 of the Liga MX?

The America from Santiago Solari makes its premiere in the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX in front of Puebla from Nicolas Larcamón. The meeting will take place this Friday, January 7, starting at 9:00 p.m. CDMX in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. It can be seen live and direct on TV Azteca, while all the details of the preview, the during and the post, will be, as always, in Águilas Monumental.