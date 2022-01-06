The duel that Ridley Scott lost, article by Mónica Vázquez

I saw the trailer and didn’t want to go to the movies to see it. The idea of ​​being in a room, in the dark, trapped in a story so terrifying and common at the same time seemed unbearable. I read the opinions that I found ‘online’, some favorable, others not so much, but the division seemed inescapable: either it was a movie or it was the worst they had seen during the year. A Ridley Scott movie tends to escape terrifying polarities, but there it was one of the biggest budget movies of the year, sinking at the box office.

‘The Last Duel’ is a historical film directed by Ridley Scott and based on the book with the same title by Eric Jager. Matt Damon Y Ben affleck They not only act in this movie but also wrote the script together with Nichole holofcener. And, to finish the collection of illustrious names, Adam Driver and an always excellent Jodie Comer They complete the main cast, eating up the screen with interpretations that seem so precise to extend beyond the screen.

Scott said in an interview recently that the reason his film has not been the box office success it deserved to be is the ‘millennials’, who reject quality cinema and we live hooked on mobile phones and social networks. Blame it on the “young people”, that we don’t know what is good. The failure of ‘The Last Duel’, according to Mr Scott, has nothing to do with the fact that it is a slow and long movie of more than two and a half hours in which we have to witness, in detail and repeatedly, a violation. Nothing to do with the fact that the event described reflects a reality that poisons and tears the lives of countless people. Memories, nightmares, other people’s stories that we feel as our own, greet us cruelly from the screen. But it’s our fault, of course it is, because we don’t know how to enjoy an ode to the darkness that haunts us whenever we walk home alone after a long day of fighting the world. Our fault, for a change.