The description of Pandemic Shooter on the Switch eShop raises questions about whether Nintendo reviews this content – Nintenderos

Here we get the confirmation of a new indie title for the Switch eShop. The information has been offered today by its managers. Is about Pandemic shooter.

According to what was shared, the title will be available next January 27th in the console eShop. However, it has been the description of the game in the eShop that has led to the question on social networks if Nintendo reviews this content, as it includes quite strange references to pandemic situations and strange details.

We leave you with its peculiar premise and its trailer:

Run, shoot and have fun in this action packed first person zombie shooter game. A global pandemic is turning people into wicked walking sacks of rotting meat. The virus spreads like 5G waves from a microchip and you are the only one who can do something about it. Arm yourself to the teeth and set out on a journey across the flat world * and find those responsible. But are they people? You know how your grandfather surfs the internet and suddenly starts talking about how the moon is made of cheese and water is making frogs gay? Well, the reptilians that control the mind and manipulate humanity responsible are not going anywhere, so put some shungite around the house and hit the road to smell. * -99.9997%

