The day DiCaprio was the Flash and everyone forgot them

When you think of the world of superheroes in movies, you automatically refer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which started from the hand of Hombre de Hierro in 2008 and it became a rage, as well as one can also talk about the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) that was born from the hand of Zack snyder with the first movie of Superman, Man of steel, in 2013. The level of passion that this type of film arouses means that its actors are not only top-notch celebrities but also that the characters are easily recognizable. It’s full of fans who can breathlessly list all the actors who played Batman.

However, there is an artist who was part of DC and not many remember it. Is about Leonardo Dicaprio, a 47-year-old actor who long before he was born the snyderverse momentarily interpreted The Flash. It was during a movie that was released in 2002 and was directed by himself Steven spielberg and received two nominations for Oscar. The production also featured performances by Tom Hanks Y Christopher Walken.

The movie is called Catch me if you can, and while it is not 100% in the superhero genre, it has several tributes to the world of comics. During the first scenes, you can see that Frank Abagnale (DiCaprio) is an avid reader of comic books by Flash. As you began to develop your career as a criminal, Frank adopts different names under which it carries out its scams, one of which is a direct nod to the publications of DC.

The first time that Frank is discovered by Carl hanratty (Hanks), the FBI agent, the young man manages to deceive him by posing as a secret service officer who managed to capture the alleged fraudster. When appearing before the FBI agent, Frank tells him his name is Barry Allen, a name that will be very familiar to comic book lovers. Over time, while reviewing the data in a cafeteria, the waiter manages to read the annotations of Hanratty and makes you notice the coincidence: Barry Allen is Flash, what if Frank he read comics, it was because he was a child. This allowed him to shorten the search to discover his true identity.

Is it coming to Marvel?

Last year rumors began to circulate that Leonardo Dicaprio could be close to joining the MCU. This was reported from the site We Got This Covered, where it was reported that he had held meetings with Kevin Feige about a secret project. Taking into account that a year has passed since then, without progress, as well as the sayings of its director and mentor, Martin Scorsese, everything indicates that the odds have dropped significantly and that at the moment he will not play any superhero of Marvel.