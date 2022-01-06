The costumes that Thor and Jane Foster would wear in the new Marvel Studios film were leaked

One of the most anticipated films by fans of Marvel studios It is the fourth installment of the films of Thor, that after the open ending that this character had in “Avengers Endgame “ will show what may be the conclusion in the adventures of the ‘god of thunder’, interpreted in the UCM for Chris Hemsworth.

With details on the history of “Thor Love and Thunder” like the return of Jane foster but now with the powers of the ‘god of thunder’ and the participation of Christian bale, the tape of Marvel It has generated a lot of excitement among fans of superhero movies.

And now, new images of one of the most anticipated tapes of Marvel studios, this time referring to the slits that will look Thor Y Jane foster, protagonists of the film. In the images you can see a Thor much leaner and more muscular than what was seen in “Avengers: Endgame”, in addition to the return of the famous hammer Mjolnir, being wielded by Jane





This is what Thor and Jane will look like in “Thor Love and Thunder.” Photo: Twitter @AgentedeMarvel_

It should be remembered that in 2022 will also arrive several productions of Marvel Studios, that after the delays generated by the pandemic of the COVID-19, were ordered as follows:

“Ms. Marvel” (2022)

(2022) “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (May 6, 2022)

(May 6, 2022) “Thor: Love and Thunder” (July 8, 2022)

(July 8, 2022) “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (November 11, 2022)

(November 11, 2022) “The Marvels ” (February 17, 2023)

” (February 17, 2023) “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (May 5, 2023)

(May 5, 2023) “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (July 28, 2023)

In addition, in phase 4 of the UCM from Marvel studios It has other productions that were released and will be released on the streaming platform Disney +, and in which are listed “WandaVision” (ended March 5, 2021), “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (which ended on April 23), “Loki” (which ended on July 14), “What If?” (which ended on October 6), “Hawkeye” (which ended on December 22), “She-Hulk”, “Moon Knight”, “Secret Invasion”, “Armor Wars”, plus tapes like “Captain America 4” and “The Fantastic 4”.